China’s trade surplus with US hits record high of US$34 billion

China’s trade surplus with the US jumped to a monthly record high of US$34.1 billion last month on the back of an escalating trade war that shows little sign of cooling, according to data released by China’s customs administration on Friday.

The monthly trade imbalance, up 10 per cent from the previous record high of US$31.05 billion in August, showed that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products had yet to show their desired effect of narrowing the trade deficit with China.

Trump told Fox News on Thursday that previous US administrations had allowed China to pursue unfair trade for too long and that it was time for him to stop it.

“They lived too well for too long and, frankly, I guess they think the Americans are stupid people,” Trump said. “Americans are not stupid people. We were led badly when it came to trade.”

China’s trade surplus with the US in September was more than China’s total trade surplus of US$31.7 billion.

Year-on-year, its overall exports grew faster than expected in September, at 14.5 per cent in dollar terms compared with 9.8 per cent in August, while growth of imports slowed to 14.3 per cent from 20 per cent, the customs administration said.

The trade war entered a new level in September, with the US imposing 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of goods imported from China, effective as of September 24, which could escalate to 25 per cent in January 2019, while China fought back with tiered tariffs from 5 to 10 per cent on US$60 billion of US goods.

The US tariffs cover a broad range of Chinese consumer goods, while China’s were aimed mainly at American liquefied gas, machinery and electric equipment.

