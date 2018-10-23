Chinese financial regulators and state firms introduced a series of measures on Monday to support private companies and offset slowing economic growth and the sharp drop in financial markets.

The moves follow comments over the weekend by senior officials, including President Xi Jinping and Vice-Premier Liu He, who sought to reassure struggling entrepreneurs that they would get support.

Beijing moved to restore confidence, particularly among private businesses, after the country’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell to a four-year low last Thursday and data released the following day showed that economic growth had decelerated to the lowest rate in nearly 10 years.

The authorities were forced to act because Chinese private companies and investors had pledged 4.5 trillion yuan (US$650 billion) in shares as collateral for loans – a method widely used by private companies to secure funds because they often do not qualify for regular bank loans.

As the stock market declined, so did the value of the collateral, prompting banks to demand additional funds.

Many analysts worried that forced sales of stock to meet these demands would create a vicious downward spiral in the stock market, threatening a systemic crisis in the entire Chinese financial system.

The amount of shares pledged as collateral for loans is large enough to threaten market stability, as it is equivalent to 5.4 per cent of China’s 2017 nominal GDP and about 12 per cent of the total market capitalisation of the A-share market.

“The current situation just reminds people of what happened during the 2015 stock rout,” said Kevin Leung, executive director of investment strategy at Haitong International Securities.

“The drop in the index is not that sharp, but the market has fallen to a level that may trigger massive margin calls, threatening systematic stability.”

On Monday night, the semi-official Securities Association of China (SAC) announced that its members would set up a new special fund, worth 100 billion yuan (US$12.8 billion), to be lent to private companies to ease the pressure on the shares they have pledged as collateral.

Leung said “100 billion is far from enough to cover the stock pledge on the A-share market”, but added that the move, along with the comments by senior officials and measures announced by other regulators, was a strong signal that Beijing is telling investors that “this is the bottom”.

The SAC fund will be collected from state-owned brokerage companies, banks, insurers, and other state companies, and will be earmarked to help listed companies “with good prospects” to ease the pressure on their pledged shares, the official announcement said.

In addition to the SAC plan, Chinese government agencies also announced plans to help private companies, which account for 60 per cent of growth and 80 per cent of urban employment.

The People’s Bank of China said in a separate notice on Monday that it would boost its relending and rediscount quotas by 150 billion yuan ($21.6 billion).

These are tools that allow the central bank to supply financial institutions with money to lend to smaller private enterprises. These increases are in addition to the 150 billion yuan boost announced in June.

In a further effort to ease the pledged collateral problem, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Friday that it had relaxed risk management rules on listed firms’ financing activities via stock pledging for mutual funds’ stock investment products.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission also issued several revisions to rules regulating fundraising activities, including shortening the period for some companies to list by buying an existing listed company, a so-called reverse listing.

The flurry of activity comes after gross domestic product growth in the third quarter slowed to 6.5 per cent, the lowest figure since the first quarter of 2009.

The extended slide in the stock market has triggered concern that widespread margin calls could trigger a systematic collapse in financial markets.

Buoyed by the government measures, stock traders ramped up buying on Monday, betting that the worst of the market downturn is over. The Shanghai Composite Index surged 4.1 per cent to 2,654.88, extending a 2.6 per cent rebound on Friday from the four-year low posted on Thursday.

The benchmark of stocks on the Shenzhen exchange, predominantly small-caps, closed 4.9 per cent higher.

The Shanghai Composite may rise at least 10 per cent from Friday’s level on the back of the slew of positive policies and due to valuations being close to record lows, Xun Yugen, a strategist at Haitong Securities in Shanghai, predicted.

However, stock markets fell back on Tuesday morning, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.6 per cent to 2,636.92 at 11am.

The Shenzhen Composite decline 0.48 per cent to 1,319.11 and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index down 1.36 per cent to 25,803.95.