Trump talks ‘great deal’ with China to ease trade war tensions – for now

US President Donald Trump said a “great deal” with China was around the corner, offering fresh hope there could be a way out soon for Beijing and Washington from their stalemate.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the US was going to “win” the trade battle with China.

“I can make a deal right now, I just say they’re not ready,” Trump said. “I think we’ll make a great deal with China, and it has to be great.”

The comments immediately soothed market fears that the trade confrontation between the world’s two biggest economies would become more acute, with Asian markets mostly gaining on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei index reported its biggest single-day gain since mid-August while China’s benchmark Shanghai composite index gained more than 1 per cent after Trump’s comments.

His remarks come just a month before his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The South China Morning Post has previously reported that the bilateral meeting is scheduled for November 29.

Trump’s expressed desire for a “deal” with China – although he insists that the US has to be on the winning side of that deal – has made it possible for Washington and Beijing to find common ground as the Chinese government has repeatedly said it is open for trade talks.

Xi will attend an “import expo” in Shanghai next week, an event designed to showcase Beijing’s willingness to buy more from the rest of the world and to cut its trade surplus.

The bilateral trade imbalance between China and the US has been one of Trump’s long-standing complaints. In his latest interview, he said China “has been really hurting our country economically” and “they’ve drained our country”.

Su Hao, a professor in diplomacy at the China Foreign Affairs University, said the interview showed Trump was willing to talk and the US still valued China as “a potential economic partner”.

“Trump is willing to negotiate with China, although he will put America first in the negotiations, and a second signal is that the US will not abandon China as a potential economic partner,” Sun said.

“Some have said the US intends to sever all economic links with China … but that might be too extreme.”

Fears about the escalating trade war between China and the US has cast a shadow over markets and economic growth worldwide – and China’s growth and markets in particular have taken a hard hit.

China’s economic growth in the third quarter slowed to its lowest level since 2009 while the stock market has been one of the worst-performing in the world this year.

In the latest effort to encourage investors, China’s stock market regulator on Tuesday issued a statement trying to talk up stock prices.

The Chinese currency’s exchange rate against the dollar has also weakened to the lowest level in a decade and is about to break the key psychological level of 7 yuan to the US dollar.

Since early July Washington has imposed tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports. The US has also flagged its intention of raising the current 10 per cent tariff rate on US$200 billion worth of those imports to 25 per cent next year. China has retaliated by imposing tariffs on US$110 billion worth of US imports.

Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International, said losses in jobs and investments in China over the long run, due to trade tensions with the US, would be particularly harmful to China’s domestic economy.

“Business will relocate … and once they leave, the damage could be permanent” to China’s domestic employment and economy, he said.

Meanwhile, Trump also said he was preparing for an escalation if he couldn’t get the deal he wanted.

“I have US$267 billion waiting to go if we can’t make a deal,” Trump said in the interview, referring to his plan to extend tariffs to all Chinese imports.

China has previously said it is willing to talk but is reluctant to conduct any discussions “with a knife to its throat”, meaning it does not want to be bullied.