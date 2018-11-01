Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured a group of the country’s private business owners their businesses will be protected in China, in another attempt to shore up confidence in the economy’s private sector.

It is the first time the Chinese leader has held a special “symposium” with private business owners, who are bearing the brunt of China’s economic slowdown, as well as feeling increasingly insecure in the face of a powerful state.

Xi told the symposium the ruling Communist Party would continue to “encourage, support and guide” the private economy, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said Beijing would continue to provide a “good environment” for private businesses in which to grow.

“Any words or acts to negate, doubt and shake China’s fundamental economic system [of combined state and non-state economies] are against the party and the country’s policies,” Xi said.

“All private businesses and entrepreneurs can be completely sure about that and continue to grow their businesses.”

MORE TO COME