Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed promises on Monday to open China’s economy to the outside world, including lowering import tariffs and broadening market access, and voiced support for economic globalisation as the country is locked in a trade war with the US.

In his keynote address to the inaugural China International Import Expo, an event created by Beijing to signal its intentions to increase its business with the rest of the world, Xi said China’s promise to buy more products and services from abroad is “not a temporary arrangement but a long-term consideration” and that the fair would become an annual event.

The Import Expo was announced in May 2017. It will run until November 10 and has drawn 3,600 exhibitors from 172 countries and regions, Xi said.

China’s total purchase of foreign goods will amount to US$30 trillion over the next 15 years, while its purchase of services will reach US$10 trillion in the same period, Xi said.

Xi reiterated Beijing’s stance that it will open the telecommunications, education and health care sectors wider to foreign investment.

“Foreign ownership caps in education and health care, where China has a huge supply gap, will be relaxed,” Xi said.

He also said that China would treat foreign firms fairly.

In particular, China will protect the business interests of overseas firms doing business in China and punish those who infringe on their legal interests, especially theft of intellectual property rights, Xi said.

Xi responded to complaints about China’s business environment.

“All countries should make efforts to improve their own business environment and to solve their own problems,” Xi said. “Please don’t always beautify your own and point fingers at others – please don’t always shine a spotlight to examine others but not yourself.”

While Xi did not directly mention the US, let alone President Donald Trump, at any point in his 35-minute speech, the trade war set the stage for his speech.

The US has called China a non-market economy, alleged that Beijing is engaging in a series of “unfair” trade practices and has taken advantage of the global trading system at the expense of other countries.

In the midst of Trump’s embrace of an “America first” policy and the pressure the administration is applying on Beijing to change its trade practices, senior US government delegates snubbed the opening ceremony of the Import Expo.

Xi used the event, which Beijing regards as one of its four major diplomatic occasions this year, to defend Beijing’s position that China is a true believer in economic globalisation and a defender of global trade.

“All the wise acknowledge that economic globalisation is a great, irreversible historic trend.” Xi said. “It is an historic trend because its development won’t be swayed by human will. All countries should stick to policies to open up and oppose protectionism and unilateralism.”

“We need cooperation, not confrontation; we need win-win, not a one-sided win,” Xi said. “The winner-takes-all mentality will only lead to a dead end”.

Xi said China supports the “necessary reforms” of the World Trade Organisation, calling for joint efforts to defend multilateral trade.

China will always be “the promoter of global mutual opening-up, the stable energy source for world economic growth, a dynamic market for all countries to grow their businesses, and an active contributor to global governance reform,” Xi said.