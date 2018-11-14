Chinese consumers reined in their spending in October on increasing uncertainty amid the trade war with the United States, government data released on Wednesday showed.

But growth in fixed-asset investment and industrial production both accelerated during the first month of the fourth quarter, indicating that while the economy may be slowing, it is not collapsing from the weight of trade war uncertainty.

Overall investment growth accelerated to 5.7 per cent in the January to October period, above expectations for a 5.5 per cent gain and the January to September rise of 5.4 per cent.

The data suggests that the government’s programme to boost infrastructure investment is starting to bear fruit.

Industrial production grew 5.9 per cent in October compared to a year ago, higher than the median of 5.8 per cent, and September’s 5.8 per cent outturn. Industry output was most probably buoyed by the “front loading” of export orders for early next year to this year to avoid the rise in US tariffs due to go into effect on January 1. In addition, many heavy industry factories are working overtime now before this winter’s pollution restrictions go into effect.

But growth in Chinese retail sales slowed to 8.6 per cent in October compared to a year earlier, the weakest growth rate since May and well below the forecast of a 9.2 per cent gain. Retail sales rose 9.2 per cent in September.

Beijing had hoped that the recent cut in personal income taxes would help boost consumer spending and help offset the impact of the trade war on the export sector. But the data adds to other evidence that consumers are becoming more cautious in their discretionary spending – a “consumption downgrade” – because of worries about the trade war’s impact on the overall economic outlook and how that might affect their jobs and income. In particular, sales of big ticket items have been affected, with cars sales falling 6.4 per cent year on year in October.

In addition, rising costs for housing, food and energy have also caused some consumers to seek to economise on their daily spending.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that the Chinese government has no plans to resort to a “massive stimulus” similar to that of 2008 as a way to manage its slowing economy amid the trade war with the US.



Instead, Beijing will focus its policies on “energising the market, in particular market entities” and creating “fair and equal regulations” to maintain momentum in the world’s second biggest economy, Li said in a speech before attending the annual summit of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore.

“Despite the downward pressure, we will not resort to massive stimulus,” Li said.

His comments came as the People’s Bank of China released data showing that bank lending slowed sharply in October to a level well below expectations, suggesting businesses are reluctant to proceed with investments given the economic uncertainty created by the trade war with the US.

Chinese banks extended 697 billion yuan (US$100.2 billion) in net new loans in October, just about half of the 1.38 trillion yuan in the month before and below the median forecast for lending of 862 billion yuan in a Reuters survey of economists, according to central bank figures released on Tuesday. Nationwide fiscal revenues in October fell 3.1 per cent from the same month last year, limiting the government’s scope for increased spending.

Taken together, the October data paints a picture of an economy slowing gradually, with the risk that it could slow faster if the trade war were to escalate.

In the third quarter, China’s economic growth rate decelerated to 6.5 per cent, the slowest since the first quarter of 2009.

All eyes will be on the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Buenos Aires for the G20 summit to see what progress, if any, they can make to resolve the trade conflict.