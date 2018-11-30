On the eve of the high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, new data showed that the Chinese economy slowed further in November, with manufacturing on the brink of contraction.

The official composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which measures sentiment among Chinese manufacturing and service sector firms, fell to 52.8 in November from 53.1 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The November level was the lowest since the composite series began in January 2017.

Manufacturing growth came to a halt in November, with the index falling to 50.0 from 50.2 in October. The November index was exactly at the watershed point between expansion and contraction in the sector and was the lowest since it came in at 49.9 in July 2016. The decline was unexpected, with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey calling for an unchanged reading of 50.2.

Activity among non-manufacturing firms, mostly service sector companies, also slowed, with the index falling to 53.4 from 53.9 the month before. The November index was the lowest since 53.1 in May 2016, and was also lower than expected, with the Bloomberg survey median forecast calling for a small drop to 53.8.

Combined with weaker sentiment data in October, the November numbers suggest a further slowing of Chinese growth in the fourth quarter from the 6.7 per cent rate posted in the third quarter. Analysts expected growth to slow significantly in the first half of 2019 when the full impact of US tariffs hits the Chinese economy.

The weaker economic data come the day before Xi and Trump are due to meet in Buenos Aires after the G20 leaders’ summit. Whether the meeting could successfully resolve the bilateral trade dispute would determine the course of the global economy for years to come.

Analysts generally agree that the leaders will not be able to fully resolve the trade war at their meeting, but they could agree to a “ceasefire” that postpones tariff increases set to take effect on January 1 while agreeing to further negotiations in the near term, perhaps based on an outline agreed at Saturday’s meeting.

Failure to make progress and a further increase in tariffs by the US could risk a global recession, some analysts have warned.

The consensus is that China will sit down on Saturday in a weaker economic position. However, most analysts agree that neither side has much to gain from prolonging the conflict.

“China’s in a much weaker position, but that does not mean the US is in a strong position,” said Richard Duncan, an independent economist and publisher of the video-newsletter Macro Watch. “Its economy could also be thrown into a very severe crisis through a [prolonged] trade war with China, while China’s economy could completely implode.”