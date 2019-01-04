EconomyChina Economy
US-China trade war

China confirms US trade talks in Beijing next week

  • Deputy trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish will lead the vice ministerial level American delegation for ‘proactive and constructive talks’ on January 7-8
  • It will be the first face-to-face talks since President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump met in Argentina last month to agree a 90-day trade war truce
PUBLISHED : Friday, 04 January, 2019, 10:09am
UPDATED : Friday, 04 January, 2019, 10:23am

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

China on Friday confirmed that a vice ministerial level delegation from the United States will visit Beijing next week for “proactive and constructive talks” to flesh out agreements reached between President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump in Argentina last month.

The talks on January 7-8 will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two the countries over trade since Xi and Trump agreed a 90-day truce in Buenos Aires on December 1.

Deputy US trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish will lead the American delegation, China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

More to follow.

 

