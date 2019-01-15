Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He has accepted an invitation to lead a Chinese delegation to Washington at the end of this month with the purpose of reaching a deal to end the trade war, according to a source who has been briefed on the arrangement.

Liu, who is overseeing China’s trade negotiations with the United States, is expected to meet US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during the two-day visit, the source added.

The trip will take place on January 30 and 31, dates previously reported by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Mnuchin himself subsequently confirmed that he expected Liu to visit Washington this month in an interview.

The trip comes on the heels of 2½ days of “vice-ministerial” negotiations in Beijing earlier this month.

Liu, the top economic aide to President Xi Jinping, made a surprise appearance on the first day of the talks, according to photos leaked to the media.



After the talks, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that they were conducted in a “comprehensive, in-depth and detailed manner” that “laid the foundation” for the two sides to solve their long-standing problems.

The USTR department issued a statement saying that the two sides had touched on issues of “forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, cyber intrusions and cyber theft of trade secrets for commercial purposes, services, and agriculture”.

Also included was China’s pledge to purchase a substantial amount of agricultural, energy, manufactured goods and other products and services from the US.

Before the negotiations wrapped up, US President Donald Trump tweeted that “talks with China are going very well!”

It will be Liu’s first visit to Washington since last May. Liu told Chinese state media after that trip that Beijing and Washington had reached a consensus on “not fighting a trade war”, however the relationship quickly soured.

The US introduced the first round of punitive tariffs on Chinese products in July, which triggered immediate retaliation from Beijing, starting a trade war that roiled global markets and dampened economic outlooks.

Liu’s planned trip could also encounter a prolonged partial government shutdown in Washington. The federal government has been operating with skeletal staff since December 22, amid a row over funding for Trump’s border wall with Mexico. It has remained shut and now represents the longest federal shutdown in history.

As China and US spar over tech, scientists would rather not talk about their talent awards

However, the Office of the USTR on Monday said operations including “trade negotiations and enforcement” would continue despite the government shutdown.

Liu’s trip is also the latest leg in Beijing’s efforts to flesh out the agreements reached by Trump and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit last month.

The two presidents met in Buenos Aires on December 1 and agreed a 90-day “truce” period, during which they would attempt to negotiate an end to the trade war.

An escalation of US tariffs on Chinese goods was postponed. But if no deal is reached, the US will increase the tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese products from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

The Chinese side, meanwhile, has made a slew of goodwill gestures since the Argentina summit, including a reduction in additional tariffs on US car products, the resumption of imports of US soybeans, and the drafting of a law that explicitly prohibits forced technology transfers to local partners.

Wei Jianguo, a researcher at the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, said he was optimistic the two countries could reach a deal in the January talks.

Why the US-China dispute is about so much more than a trade imbalance

“Both sides have shown sincerity during the vice-ministerial talks, which went very well, so this has paved the way for Liu going to Washington for the next round of talks,” said Wei, a former commerce vice-minister.

Wei said Trump’s unpredictability made a deal far from certain, but that Trump may need to claim a victory as a means of alleviating the dual domestic pressures from the stock market slowdown and the US government shutdown.

He added that a breakthrough would benefit China’s economic performance in 2019, since it may help introduce measures to reform its state-owned enterprises, reduce government subsidies and improve market access for foreign firms.

Is the US right to cry foul about forced technology transfer to do business in China – and what is Beijing’s position?



Tommy Wu, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said confirmation of Liu’s visit supported his expectation of a high-level discussion.

“Even though this is positive, I still don’t think a deal can easily be made in a short period of time. We are unlikely to see negotiations completed before March 1, but because of the progress expected to be made in these talks, the US will likely postpone the tariff hike again.”