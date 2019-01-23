China’s economic ministries are ratcheting up efforts to put stimulus steps to arrest the slowdown into effect as the trade war with the United States takes its toll.

Ministries responded after China reported its lowest annual growth rate in 28 years in 2018, and after President Xi Jinping issued a warning about the dangers facing the world’s second largest economy.

At a meeting with hundreds of provincial and department cadres on Monday, Xi said the country must fend off the risks that “black swans” – unexpected events with major economic and political consequences – and “grey rhinos”, risks that have major effects despite being known in advance, pose for the country’s outlook.

The government then announced a series of measures to spur growth. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance said that Beijing will increase spending and plan for large scale tax cuts and reductions in social security fees paid by employers to shore up confidence in the economy. Those details are expected to be finalised at the National People’s Congress in March.

On the same day, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China’s central bank, injected 257.5 billion yuan (US$37.9 billion) into the banking system for the first time using its targeted medium-term lending facility to increase loans to struggling firms. Loans from the new facility carry a lower interest rate than other PBOC lending vehicles and banks can take three years to repay them.

The moves came a day after the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planning agency, demanded that Chinese banks grant more medium and long-term loans to private enterprises, especially companies involved in advanced manufacturing.

“We expect a significant value-added tax cut, fiscal subsidies on home appliances and auto purchases and expansion in fiscal deficit targets will be announced in the coming months,” Zhu Haibin, chief China economist at JPMorgan, wrote in a research note this week.

These measures follow stimulus steps taken last year. In addition to an increase in infrastructure spending, the country cut value-added taxes by 270 billion yuan in 2018 and lowered the individual income tax burden by about 100 billion yuan, the State Taxation Administration said last week.

While the central bank is pumping more liquidity into the economy and the government pushing banks to increase lending, the jury is still out whether it can effectively revive business activity, especially in a private sector that accounts for more than 60 per cent of the economy.

Thomas Gatley, an analyst with Gavekal, a research firm, wrote in a note that China’s private sector is expected to suffer another liquidity squeeze this year.

Gatley wrote that funds from the banking system might flow into the coffers of state firms and state enterprises, which might hoard that cash.

“So unless officials can convince state-owned enterprises to stop this practice, private firms will suffer another liquidity squeeze,” Gatley said.

China’s central government budget is showing the effects of the fiscal stimulus enacted last year. Spending rose 8.7 per cent to 22.1 trillion yuan in 2018, up from 7.7 per cent the year, data released by the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the growth of revenues slowed to 6.2 per cent last year from 7.4 per cent in 2017, after the country cut value-added taxes and individual income taxes.

“The tax cuts in this year will be more targeted and more substantial, increasing the benefits to companies and will be easier to implement,” Xu Guoqiao, a finance ministry official, said.

“That will effectively lower the cost of entrepreneurial activity and innovation, enhance the vitality of small and micro-sized enterprises, and increase employment,” he said.

Hao Lei, an official at the finance ministry, said on Wednesday that Beijing would implement a proactive policy this year, and would push local governments to quickly increase their special purpose bond issues to fund infrastructure projects.

The government has pre-approved a 1.39 trillion yuan quota for local government bonds before the annual budget is signed off by the National People’s Congress in March. The NDRC has approved a total of 860 billion yuan in subway construction projects since December.

The government also brushed off concerns about the rise in local government debt that would result from the new infrastructure initiatives. “Outstanding local government debt stood at 18.39 trillion yuan at the end of 2018,” Hao said, adding that “local government debt risks remain manageable overall”.

Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING, wrote in a note that the country needed to conduct a fiscal stimulus of 4 trillion yuan to stabilise growth this year.

Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura International in Hong Kong, said that Beijing is, so far, relying almost entirely on infrastructure investment to stimulate the economy. Lu said deregulating property markets in big cities could eventually lead to a recovery in growth.

On the monetary policy side, the new lending facility is aimed at “improving financing support for small businesses, micro businesses and private enterprises”, the central bank said.

The lending injection on Wednesday came after the PBOC announced that it would pump 1.5 trillion yuan of additional liquidity into commercial banks this month by cutting their required reserve ratio (RRR), the percentage of their assets they must hold in reserve at the central bank.

Economists expected the PBOC to cut the reserve ratio by an additional 100-150 basis points later this year to prompt banks to offer more credit to private companies.

However, Lv Tie, a researcher at the Institute of Industrial Economics in Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the government should not focus on such preferential policies, but rather needed to take steps to build up a better business environment.

“Some competitive private companies do not lack money, but are worried about unfair treatment compared with state-owned peers,” he said during a manufacturing forum in Foshan this month.

“The government should only give financial aid to [those companies] who are experiencing an emergency, not the ones perennially in need of money,” Lv said.