Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He met US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Beijing this week. Photo: EPA
It remains unclear when Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will next meet. Photo: Reuters
United States to remain sole global economic superpower until 2035, Chinese government think tank says
- The Development Research Centre of the State Council paints a relatively low profile role for China over the next two decades due to current economic slowdown
- Reports released ahead of the trade talks between China’s Vice-Premier Liu He and a US delegation led by Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin in Beijing this week
