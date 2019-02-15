China and the United States have agreed to continue talks in Washington next week after two days of negotiations in Beijing produced “progress” but not enough to seal a deal to end the trade war, a source who had been briefed on the talks told the South China Morning Post.

“Talks will continue next week among the same group of people, but at a different place”, the source said, who declined to be identified.

“The last two days in Beijing made progress but not enough to seal a final deal.”

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He met US counterparts, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in the Chinese capital on Thursday and Friday.

Mnuchin tweeted that he and Lighthizer had held “productive meetings with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He” before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.