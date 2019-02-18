About 17.46 million “discredited” people were restricted from buying plane tickets and 5.47 million were restricted from purchasing high-speed train tickets, the report said. Photo: Handout
China’s social credit system shows its teeth, banning millions from taking flights, trains
- Annual report shows the businesses and individuals added to trustworthiness blacklist as use of the government system accelerates
- System aims to pressure citizens to avoid bad behaviour, although human rights advocates argue it does not take into account individual circumstances
Topic | China economy
