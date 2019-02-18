Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed that there was a 15.8 per cent decline in total vehicle sales in China in January to 2.37 million units. Photo: Reuters
China’s January passenger car sales in biggest drop in seven years as worries over economy, spending deepen
- Car sales fell 17.7 per cent last month from a year earlier, while total vehicle sales in January fell 15.8 per cent to 2.37 million units overall
- Seventh straight monthly decline in the world’s largest car market, and adds to wider concerns over domestic consumption and economic growth
Topic | China economy
