Consumers in smaller cities and rural areas now spend about 70 to 75 per cent of their annual disposable income. Photo: May Tse
Can China’s emerging cities help counter the economic slowdown and US-China trade war?
- Retail sales growth in lower-tier cities have posted double-digit growth in the past few years compared with larger cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou
- Companies are focusing on growing sales in emerging regions, but they are only likely to alter the national consumption picture in the long term
Topic | China economy
