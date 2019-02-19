Channels

Yuhuang Chemical and Wanhua Chemical both built factories in St James Parish, Louisiana. Photo: AP
China Economy

In a sleepy Louisiana town, two Chinese chemicals firms are being hit on multiple fronts by the trade war

  • Shandong companies Yuhuang Chemical and Wanhua Chemical are spending billions on factories but are being hit by both tariffs from China and the United States
  • US companies are also being hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs which are threatening ‘renaissance’ in the American chemicals industry
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 9:59pm

READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He met US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Beijing this week. Photo: EPA
Zhang Lin
Zhang Lin

With or without trade war deal, disputes between China and US set to intensify, says Beijing commentator

  • Beijing-based independent political economy commentator Zhang Lin shares his thoughts as the March 1 trade war truce deadline nears
  • Quote former Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong saying ‘the imperialists have never ceased their efforts to destroy us’ to suggest Chinese sentiment on US demands
Zhang Lin

Zhang Lin  

Updated: Sunday, 17 Feb, 2019 6:13pm

