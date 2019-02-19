Yuhuang Chemical and Wanhua Chemical both built factories in St James Parish, Louisiana. Photo: AP
In a sleepy Louisiana town, two Chinese chemicals firms are being hit on multiple fronts by the trade war
- Shandong companies Yuhuang Chemical and Wanhua Chemical are spending billions on factories but are being hit by both tariffs from China and the United States
- US companies are also being hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs which are threatening ‘renaissance’ in the American chemicals industry
Topic | US-China trade war
Yuhuang Chemical and Wanhua Chemical both built factories in St James Parish, Louisiana. Photo: AP
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He met US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Beijing this week. Photo: EPA
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He met US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Beijing this week. Photo: EPA