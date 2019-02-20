US trade representative Robert Lighthizer )left), Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week. Photo: Reuters
US demands China keeps yuan stable over fears of trade war backlash, sources say ahead of Washington talks
- Negotiations resume on Tuesday and are expected to continue until Friday as the March 1 trade war truce deadline for higher US tariffs approaches
- China’s foreign exchange intervention has long been a political target in the US and Donald Trump vowed to declare China a currency manipulator in 2016
Yuhuang Chemical and Wanhua Chemical are being hit by both tariffs from China and the United States.
In a sleepy Louisiana town, two Chinese chemicals firms are being hit on multiple fronts by the trade war
- Shandong companies Yuhuang Chemical and Wanhua Chemical are spending billions on factories but are being hit by both tariffs from China and the United States
- US companies are also being hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs which are threatening ‘renaissance’ in the American chemicals industry
