The yuan rose 0.51 per cent to 6.7242 per dollar in China on Wednesday after earlier in the day rallying by as much as 0.58 per cent, its biggest daily gain since January 25. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s demand for stable yuan to end US-China trade war ‘acceptable’ to Beijing
- Report suggests United States want China to keep the value of the yuan stable as part of trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies
- Move by Washington aimed at neutralising any effort by Beijing to devalue its currency to counter American tariffs during the ongoing trade war
Economist Wu Jinglian told the meeting any action would depend on how long-term growth potential stacked up against actual growth. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China’s top economists call for more action to fend off growing risks including trade war
- Stabilisation dominates agenda at meeting of Chinese Economist 50 Forum, but many members believe there is no need for all-out stimulus policy
