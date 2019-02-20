Banks granted 3.23 trillion yuan (US$477 billion) in new loans in January, while total social financing reached a record 4.64 trillion yuan (US$685 billion), an amount equal to 5 per cent of China’s gross domestic output last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s debt reduction drive becomes trade war casualty as Beijing unleashes bank lending
- A record US$477 billion in new loans were granted in January, while total social financing also reached a record US$685 billion last month
- Beijing encourages banks to issue perpetual bonds to boost their lending capacity as President Xi Jinping’s deleveraging campaign is put on hold
Economist Wu Jinglian told the meeting any action would depend on how long-term growth potential stacked up against actual growth. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China’s top economists call for more action to fend off growing risks including trade war
- Stabilisation dominates agenda at meeting of Chinese Economist 50 Forum, but many members believe there is no need for all-out stimulus policy
