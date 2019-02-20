Channels

Banks granted 3.23 trillion yuan (US$477 billion) in new loans in January, while total social financing reached a record 4.64 trillion yuan (US$685 billion), an amount equal to 5 per cent of China’s gross domestic output last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s debt reduction drive becomes trade war casualty as Beijing unleashes bank lending

  • A record US$477 billion in new loans were granted in January, while total social financing also reached a record US$685 billion last month
  • Beijing encourages banks to issue perpetual bonds to boost their lending capacity as President Xi Jinping’s deleveraging campaign is put on hold
Amanda Lee  

Frank Tang  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 6:49pm

Banks granted 3.23 trillion yuan (US$477 billion) in new loans in January, while total social financing reached a record 4.64 trillion yuan (US$685 billion), an amount equal to 5 per cent of China's gross domestic output last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Economist Wu Jinglian told the meeting any action would depend on how long-term growth potential stacked up against actual growth. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China Economy

China’s top economists call for more action to fend off growing risks including trade war

  • Stabilisation dominates agenda at meeting of Chinese Economist 50 Forum, but many members believe there is no need for all-out stimulus policy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 11:12am

Economist Wu Jinglian told the meeting any action would depend on how long-term growth potential stacked up against actual growth. Photo: Jonathan Wong
