Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Guangzhou, Guangdong’s provincial capital, missed target its growth target of 7 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s Greater Bay Area push could worsen Guangdong inequality and usher in new ageing crisis

  • Massive infrastructure investment in 12 regional cities has yet to boost growth, where per capita GDP is just a third of the average in richer regions
  • The focus on Greater Bay Area development has sparked fears that resources will not be evenly spread through Guangdong
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 10:17am

TOP PICKS

Guangzhou, Guangdong’s provincial capital, missed target its growth target of 7 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Guangdong missed its 2018 7-per cent growth target, expanding by 6.8 per cent. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Guangdong’s growth slump is seen as a turning point for China’s economy, say analysts

  • Country’s most prosperous province has set lower 2019 growth target that matches expected national target as fast growth fades and trade war clouds outlook
  • Provincial officials have made helping private sector to boost growth a priority
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

He Huifeng  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: Wednesday, 30 Jan, 2019 11:02pm

TOP PICKS

Guangdong missed its 2018 7-per cent growth target, expanding by 6.8 per cent. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.