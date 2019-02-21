Guangzhou, Guangdong’s provincial capital, missed target its growth target of 7 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Greater Bay Area push could worsen Guangdong inequality and usher in new ageing crisis
- Massive infrastructure investment in 12 regional cities has yet to boost growth, where per capita GDP is just a third of the average in richer regions
- The focus on Greater Bay Area development has sparked fears that resources will not be evenly spread through Guangdong
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Guangdong missed its 2018 7-per cent growth target, expanding by 6.8 per cent. Photo: AFP
Guangdong’s growth slump is seen as a turning point for China’s economy, say analysts
- Country’s most prosperous province has set lower 2019 growth target that matches expected national target as fast growth fades and trade war clouds outlook
- Provincial officials have made helping private sector to boost growth a priority
Topic | China economy
