Lower-level officials held a round of talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday and they will be joined on Thursday by the top level negotiators, led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: Reuters
China and US sketch outline of deal to end trade war covering six key areas, sources say
- Top level negotiators led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He set to resume talks in Washington on Thursday
- Truce deadline agreed between President Xi Jinping and American President Donald Trump approaching on March 1
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer )left), Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week. Photo: Reuters
US demands China keeps yuan stable over fears of trade war backlash, sources say ahead of Washington talks
- Negotiations resume on Tuesday and are expected to continue until Friday as the March 1 trade war truce deadline for higher US tariffs approaches
- China’s foreign exchange intervention has long been a political target in the US and Donald Trump vowed to declare China a currency manipulator in 2016
