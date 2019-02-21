Channels

Lower-level officials held a round of talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday and they will be joined on Thursday by the top level negotiators, led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China and US sketch outline of deal to end trade war covering six key areas, sources say

  • Top level negotiators led by US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He set to resume talks in Washington on Thursday
  • Truce deadline agreed between President Xi Jinping and American President Donald Trump approaching on March 1
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 12:41pm

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer )left), Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US demands China keeps yuan stable over fears of trade war backlash, sources say ahead of Washington talks

  • Negotiations resume on Tuesday and are expected to continue until Friday as the March 1 trade war truce deadline for higher US tariffs approaches
  • China’s foreign exchange intervention has long been a political target in the US and Donald Trump vowed to declare China a currency manipulator in 2016
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 10:51am

