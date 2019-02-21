President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang, who is the head of China’s State Council. Photo: EPA
China’s Premier Li Keqiang warns central bank of ‘new potential risks’ posed by record loans in January
- New yuan loans last month reached US$476.97 billion, almost triple the amount from December, after Beijing eased regulations in a bid to its boost slowing economy
- People’s Bank of China hits back, saying growth in short-term lending ‘mainly supported the real economy’ amid the US-China trade war
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China’s central bank, reports to the State Council and is part of the overall government structure. Photo: Reuters
China’s government tells banks to ‘increase financial support’ for private firms to aid slowing economy
- Beijing issues rare directive telling lenders and financial regulators to help boost growth after 2018 cooled to its slowest rate in 28 years
- New instructions reflect underlying anxiety among leaders over economic prospects amid the trade war with the United States
