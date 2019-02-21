Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang, who is the head of China’s State Council. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s Premier Li Keqiang warns central bank of ‘new potential risks’ posed by record loans in January

  • New yuan loans last month reached US$476.97 billion, almost triple the amount from December, after Beijing eased regulations in a bid to its boost slowing economy
  • People’s Bank of China hits back, saying growth in short-term lending ‘mainly supported the real economy’ amid the US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Frank Tang  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 5:45pm

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang, who is the head of China’s State Council. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China’s central bank, reports to the State Council and is part of the overall government structure. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s government tells banks to ‘increase financial support’ for private firms to aid slowing economy

  • Beijing issues rare directive telling lenders and financial regulators to help boost growth after 2018 cooled to its slowest rate in 28 years
  • New instructions reflect underlying anxiety among leaders over economic prospects amid the trade war with the United States
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: Friday, 15 Feb, 2019 3:49pm

TOP PICKS

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China’s central bank, reports to the State Council and is part of the overall government structure. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.