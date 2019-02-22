The long-anticipated document confirmed that Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou would be the four key cities of the Greater Bay Area and the core engines for regional development. Photo: AFP
Greater Bay Area plan receives mixed reaction in Guangdong province, still work to do for Beijing
- Hi-tech manufacturers, property speculators and market investors who stand to gain support the plan for China’s rival to Silicon Valley and the Tokyo Bay Area
- Export traders and low-tech manufacturers see Beijing’s grand plan as doing little to help their struggle to survive, with fears it could actually increase costs
Guangzhou, Guangdong’s provincial capital, missed target its growth target of 7 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Greater Bay Area push could worsen Guangdong inequality and usher in new ageing crisis
- Massive infrastructure investment in 12 regional cities has yet to boost growth, where per capita GDP is just a third of the average in richer regions
- The focus on Greater Bay Area development has sparked fears that resources will not be evenly spread through Guangdong
