Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The long-anticipated document confirmed that Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou would be the four key cities of the Greater Bay Area and the core engines for regional development. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Greater Bay Area plan receives mixed reaction in Guangdong province, still work to do for Beijing

  • Hi-tech manufacturers, property speculators and market investors who stand to gain support the plan for China’s rival to Silicon Valley and the Tokyo Bay Area
  • Export traders and low-tech manufacturers see Beijing’s grand plan as doing little to help their struggle to survive, with fears it could actually increase costs
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 8:01am

TOP PICKS

The long-anticipated document confirmed that Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou would be the four key cities of the Greater Bay Area and the core engines for regional development. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Guangzhou, Guangdong’s provincial capital, missed target its growth target of 7 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s Greater Bay Area push could worsen Guangdong inequality and usher in new ageing crisis

  • Massive infrastructure investment in 12 regional cities has yet to boost growth, where per capita GDP is just a third of the average in richer regions
  • The focus on Greater Bay Area development has sparked fears that resources will not be evenly spread through Guangdong
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 11:37am

TOP PICKS

Guangzhou, Guangdong’s provincial capital, missed target its growth target of 7 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.