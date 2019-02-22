Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing in October. Photo: AP
China should boost ties with Japan, South Korea to counter increasingly hostile US, analysts say

  • Beijing has become too dependent on US for trade, government researchers say
  • Nation should leverage relationships with Tokyo, Seoul and Southeast Asia to drive regional economic development
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 6:37pm

President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang, who is the head of China’s State Council. Photo: EPA
China’s Premier Li Keqiang warns central bank of ‘new potential risks’ posed by record loans in January

  • New yuan loans last month reached US$476.97 billion, almost triple the amount from December, after Beijing eased regulations in a bid to its boost slowing economy
  • People’s Bank of China hits back, saying growth in short-term lending ‘mainly supported the real economy’ amid the US-China trade war
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Frank Tang  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 6:44pm

