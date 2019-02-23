Channels

Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen says central banks need to be able to use all policy levers, including exchange rates, to meet domestic economic needs. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Former US central bank head Janet Yellen cautions Donald Trump’s trade negotiators against demanding a stable yuan to end trade war

  • Central banks need to be able to use all policy levers, including the exchange rate, to meet domestic economic needs, former US Federal Reserve chair says
  • ‘Be careful not to define domestic policy tools as currency manipulation’
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 11:40am

The yuan rose 0.51 per cent to 6.7242 per dollar in China on Wednesday after earlier in the day rallying by as much as 0.58 per cent, its biggest daily gain since January 25. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Donald Trump’s demand for stable yuan to end US-China trade war ‘acceptable’ to Beijing

  • Report suggests United States wants China to keep the value of the yuan stable as part of trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies
  • Move by Washington aimed at neutralising any effort by Beijing to devalue its currency to counter American tariffs during the ongoing trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 2:24am

