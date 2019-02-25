China’s Vice-Premier Liu He met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
‘No second choice’: Liu He, China’s man on the front lines of the trade war talks with the United States
- China’s English-speaking vice-premier, special envoy and chief trade negotiator is President Xi Jinping’s top economic who is respected the world over
- The 67-year-old was in Washington last week for the latest round of talks with US President Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
Systemic IP theft in China costs US companies at least US$50 billion per year, according to a US Trade Representative report published in April 2018, following an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: Can China meet US demands on IP theft and forced technology transfer?
- One of the primary demands from the United States is for Beijing to strengthen intellectual property protection and stop forcing the transfer of technology
- China has made some concessions, but still lags well behind Western markets on enforcement
Topic | US-China trade war
