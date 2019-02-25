Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

‘No second choice’: Liu He, China’s man on the front lines of the trade war talks with the United States

  • China’s English-speaking vice-premier, special envoy and chief trade negotiator is President Xi Jinping’s top economic who is respected the world over
  • The 67-year-old was in Washington last week for the latest round of talks with US President Donald Trump
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Zhou Xin  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 5:48pm

TOP PICKS

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Systemic IP theft in China costs US companies at least US$50 billion per year, according to a US Trade Representative report published in April 2018, following an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war: Can China meet US demands on IP theft and forced technology transfer?

  • One of the primary demands from the United States is for Beijing to strengthen intellectual property protection and stop forcing the transfer of technology
  • China has made some concessions, but still lags well behind Western markets on enforcement
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 6:00am

TOP PICKS

Systemic IP theft in China costs US companies at least US$50 billion per year, according to a US Trade Representative report published in April 2018, following an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.