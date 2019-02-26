China and the United States continued trade talks in Washington last week. Photo: AFP
Will the US-China trade war improve access for American firms seeking to tap 1.4 billion people?
- Washington feels Beijing has been discriminating against US businesses, limiting investment and trade flows while also imposing restrictive non-tariff barriers
- Bank card service providers Mastercard and Visa have been seeking to start yuan payment services since a WTO ruling in 2012, but are still waiting for approval
Topic | US-China trade war
Systemic IP theft in China costs US companies at least US$50 billion per year, according to a US Trade Representative report published in April 2018, following an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: Can China meet US demands on IP theft and forced technology transfer?
- One of the primary demands from the United States is for Beijing to strengthen intellectual property protection and stop forcing the transfer of technology
- China has made some concessions, but still considerably lags Western markets on enforcement
