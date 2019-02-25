CBIRC deputy chairman Wang Zhaoxing says the banking industry is ready to get back to its main business of supporting China’s economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s banking regulator declares victory in campaign to curb financial risk
- Those who predicted a financial meltdown were wrong, deputy chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission says
- Debt levels ‘stabilised’ in 2018 after a decade of more than 10 per cent annual growth, watchdog says
