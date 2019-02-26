Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Of those companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, 19 per cent said the impact from US tariffs on their business was strongly negative, while 31 per cent said the impact was slightly negative. Photo: Shutterstock
China Economy

US-China trade war has hit ‘about half’ of businesses in southern China, AmCham survey says

  • American Chamber of Commerce in South China report contacted 240 firms, with 54 per cent of American companies losing out to competitors from overseas
  • Firms looking to relocate supply chains cite higher costs and trade barriers in China
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 11:51am

TOP PICKS

Of those companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, 19 per cent said the impact from US tariffs on their business was strongly negative, while 31 per cent said the impact was slightly negative. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
China and the United States continued trade talks in Washington last week. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Will the US-China trade war improve access for American firms seeking to tap 1.4 billion people?

  • Washington feels Beijing has been discriminating against US businesses, limiting investment and trade flows while also imposing restrictive non-tariff barriers
  • Bank card service providers Mastercard and Visa have been seeking to start yuan payment services since a WTO ruling in 2012, but are still waiting for approval
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Frank Tang  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 11:16am

TOP PICKS

China and the United States continued trade talks in Washington last week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.