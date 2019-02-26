The likes of Walmart, Amazon, Apple and Google are dominating the economy in the United States. Photo: AP
Forget China, the biggest threat to the US economy is the rise of its ‘oligarchs’ and ‘robber barons’
- A wave of mergers and acquisitions has left sectors like airlines, retail and banking with heavy concentrations of power
- Denise Hearn, co-author of ‘The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Competition’ plays down the impact of the US-China trade war.
Topic | China economy
The likes of Walmart, Amazon, Apple and Google are dominating the economy in the United States. Photo: AP
China and the United States continued trade talks in Washington last week. Photo: AFP
Will the US-China trade war improve access for American firms seeking to tap 1.4 billion people?
- Washington feels Beijing has been discriminating against US businesses, limiting investment and trade flows while also imposing restrictive non-tariff barriers
- Bank card service providers Mastercard and Visa have been seeking to start yuan payment services since a WTO ruling in 2012, but are still waiting for approval
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the United States continued trade talks in Washington last week. Photo: AFP