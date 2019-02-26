Channels

The likes of Walmart, Amazon, Apple and Google are dominating the economy in the United States. Photo: AP
Forget China, the biggest threat to the US economy is the rise of its ‘oligarchs’ and ‘robber barons’

  • A wave of mergers and acquisitions has left sectors like airlines, retail and banking with heavy concentrations of power
  • Denise Hearn, co-author of ‘The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Competition’ plays down the impact of the US-China trade war.
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 9:30pm

China and the United States continued trade talks in Washington last week. Photo: AFP
Will the US-China trade war improve access for American firms seeking to tap 1.4 billion people?

  • Washington feels Beijing has been discriminating against US businesses, limiting investment and trade flows while also imposing restrictive non-tariff barriers
  • Bank card service providers Mastercard and Visa have been seeking to start yuan payment services since a WTO ruling in 2012, but are still waiting for approval
Zhou Xin  

Frank Tang  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 1:38pm

