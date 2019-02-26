Beijing officials have been told to make preparations for a summit at Mar-a-Lago between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump a priority. (Photo: Getty Images
Mar-a-Lago summit a priority for Chinese officials as trade talks continue
- While negotiators work towards final agreement preparations are under way for the next meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
- Still ‘big gaps’ between the two sides on technology transfers and other structural issues
Topic | US-China relations
