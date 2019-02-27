Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
China Economy

US demanding level playing field in China, but can Beijing rein in state subsidies to end trade war?

  • United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer has been a long-term critic of advantages given to domestic companies that make it difficult for foreign firms
  • China has long been accused of favouring domestic companies, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage at home and abroad
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 10:30pm

TOP PICKS

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
In March 2018, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) issued a Section 301 report accusing China of using cybertheft and cyber intrusions. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China to face ‘pain’ in meeting US trade war demand on cybertheft, but will Beijing yield?

  • A key part of the tension between the two nations revolves around American allegations of widespread Chinese cyber intrusion and cybertheft
  • Last year, the US Department of Justice charged Zhu Hua and Zhang Shilong with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 10:46am

TOP PICKS

In March 2018, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) issued a Section 301 report accusing China of using cybertheft and cyber intrusions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.