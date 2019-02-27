US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
US demanding level playing field in China, but can Beijing rein in state subsidies to end trade war?
- United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer has been a long-term critic of advantages given to domestic companies that make it difficult for foreign firms
- China has long been accused of favouring domestic companies, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage at home and abroad
In March 2018, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) issued a Section 301 report accusing China of using cybertheft and cyber intrusions. Photo: Reuters
China to face ‘pain’ in meeting US trade war demand on cybertheft, but will Beijing yield?
- A key part of the tension between the two nations revolves around American allegations of widespread Chinese cyber intrusion and cybertheft
- Last year, the US Department of Justice charged Zhu Hua and Zhang Shilong with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft
