Jiangsu fell 0.4 percentage point short of its budget target set at the start of 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic policy dilemma increases as boosting growth is eating into local government coffers
- Most of the nation’s 31 provinces failed to meet 2018 budget targets after China’s cut in value-added tax last year
- Analysts expect fiscal revenue growth to slow further due to planned business tax cut
Topic | China economy
Shop spaces for rent at Yixing Gold Street, a commercial street in Yixing city in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Simon Song
China’s wealth gap widens as more than half of its provinces missed growth targets last year
- Seventeen of 31 failed to meet their gross domestic product growth rate goals in a year where the national economy expanded its slowest pace in 28 years
- Former growth drivers Chongqing and Guangdong have fallen behind their targets
