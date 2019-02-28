Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwan has enjoyed a boom in tourism numbers but also a rise in visa violations. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Illegal immigration disrupts Taiwan’s economic shift away from China and towards Southeast Asia

  • Policy to expand economic reach and reduce dependence on China runs into teething problems as tourism, trade and tuition numbers soar but so do visa violations
  • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen introduced the New Southbound Policy in 2016
Topic |   China economy
Ralph Jennings

Ralph Jennings  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 8:42am

TOP PICKS

Taiwan has enjoyed a boom in tourism numbers but also a rise in visa violations. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.