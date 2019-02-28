The new airport in Hohhot plans to accommodate 28 million passengers a year by 2030, an ambitious target since the existing airport handled only 12 million passengers in 2018, and the total population of Inner Mongolia is only 25 million. Photo: Handout
China seeks to fuel economic growth with coal mines and airport projects worth over US$15 billion
- Four mines in the north of the country will produce enough coal in one year to equal the United Kingdom's entire consumption for 18 months
- New airport in Hohhot, the capital city of Inner Mongolia, will cost US$3.28 billion as Beijing seeks to boost its slowing economy amid the US-China trade war
Topic | China economy
