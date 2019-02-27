Shenzhen’s gross domestic product last year grew by 7.6 per cent to 2.42 trillion yuan (US$361.24 billion), or HK$2.87 trillion based on the 2018 official exchange rate from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong economy surpassed by neighbour Shenzhen for first time in 2018 as China’s hi-tech hub soars
- Finance chief Paul Chan Mo-po confirmed during Wednesday’s budget economic growth in Hong Kong rose by just 3 per cent to HK$2.85 trillion last year
- Shenzhen’s gross domestic product grew by 7.6 per cent to 2.42 trillion yuan or HK$2.87 trillion based on last year’s official exchange rate
