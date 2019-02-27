Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shenzhen’s gross domestic product last year grew by 7.6 per cent to 2.42 trillion yuan (US$361.24 billion), or HK$2.87 trillion based on the 2018 official exchange rate from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department. Photo: Roy Issa
Economic Indicators

Hong Kong economy surpassed by neighbour Shenzhen for first time in 2018 as China’s hi-tech hub soars

  • Finance chief Paul Chan Mo-po confirmed during Wednesday’s budget economic growth in Hong Kong rose by just 3 per cent to HK$2.85 trillion last year
  • Shenzhen’s gross domestic product grew by 7.6 per cent to 2.42 trillion yuan or HK$2.87 trillion based on last year’s official exchange rate
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Elaine Chan  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 8:29pm

TOP PICKS

Shenzhen’s gross domestic product last year grew by 7.6 per cent to 2.42 trillion yuan (US$361.24 billion), or HK$2.87 trillion based on the 2018 official exchange rate from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Guangzhou, Guangdong’s provincial capital, missed target its growth target of 7 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s Greater Bay Area push could worsen Guangdong inequality and usher in new ageing crisis

  • Massive infrastructure investment in 12 regional cities has yet to boost growth, where per capita GDP is just a third of the average in richer regions
  • The focus on Greater Bay Area development has sparked fears that resources will not be evenly spread through Guangdong
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 11:37am

TOP PICKS

Guangzhou, Guangdong’s provincial capital, missed target its growth target of 7 per cent last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.