Activity in the non-manufacturing sector, which includes services and construction, also slowed, with the sector index dropping to 54.3 in February from 54.7. Photo: Xinhua
China economy slows further as manufacturing sector PMI contracts for third straight month
- February’s manufacturing index drops to 49.2 from 49.5 in January after analysts had predicted an unchanged reading
- Composite purchasing managers’ index falls to its lowest level in over two years at 52.4 from 53.2
The new airport in Hohhot plans to accommodate 28 million passengers a year by 2030, an ambitious target since the existing airport handled only 12 million passengers in 2018, and the total population of Inner Mongolia is only 25 million. Photo: Handout
China seeks to fuel economic growth with coal mines and airport projects worth over US$15 billion
- Four mines in the north of the country will produce enough coal in one year to equal the United Kingdom's entire consumption for 18 months
- New airport in Hohhot, the capital city of Inner Mongolia, will cost US$3.28 billion as Beijing seeks to boost its slowing economy amid the US-China trade war
