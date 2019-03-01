Channels

Officially, China’s unemployment situation improved in December with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.9 per cent compared to 5 per cent a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s complicated employment picture amid an economic slowdown and US trade war

  • Officially, China’s unemployment situation improved in December with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.9 per cent compared to 5 per cent a year earlier
  • But the employment situation tracked by the official purchasing manager’ index has actually worsened since last year, indicating a lower demand for new hires
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 9:56am

Total foreign direct investment in Tianjin plunged to US$4.85 billion last year from US$10.61 billion in 2017 and US$10.1 billion in 2016, dragging down the growth rate in the port city, which had once been among the top five fastest-growing large cities in China. Illustration: Henry Wong
China Economy

Tianjin’s foreign investment and jobs drop amid trade war and industrial shift to new sectors

  • Closure of Samsung’s huge smartphone factory in December highlights the challenges faced by foreign firms in China’s fast-evolving business environment
  • Total foreign direct investment in Tianjin last year plunged to US$4.85 billion from US$10.61 billion in 2017; gross domestic product growth fell to 3.6 per cent
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Frank Tang  

Updated: Thursday, 14 Feb, 2019 3:06pm

