Many are looking at the US-Japan trade war in the 1980s for historical guidance as to what will happen and indeed, the parallels are great. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Japan ‘rooting for Donald Trump’ in China trade war, but urges US not to ‘monopolise’ any benefits

  • Tamaki Tsukada, deputy director general for economic affairs within Japan’s foreign ministry, is keeping a close eye on any deal with President Xi Jinping
  • Chinese economists and officials are studying the history of Japan’s own trade war with the US in the 1980s for guidance on the current situation
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 11:14am

Many are looking at the US-Japan trade war in the 1980s for historical guidance as to what will happen and indeed, the parallels are great. Photo: Bloomberg
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
China Economy

US demands level playing field in China, but can Beijing rein in state subsidies to end trade war?

  • United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer has been a long-term critic of advantages given to domestic companies that make it difficult for foreign firms
  • China has long been accused of favouring domestic companies, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage at home and abroad
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 4:52pm

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
