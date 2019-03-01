Many are looking at the US-Japan trade war in the 1980s for historical guidance as to what will happen and indeed, the parallels are great. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan ‘rooting for Donald Trump’ in China trade war, but urges US not to ‘monopolise’ any benefits
- Tamaki Tsukada, deputy director general for economic affairs within Japan’s foreign ministry, is keeping a close eye on any deal with President Xi Jinping
- Chinese economists and officials are studying the history of Japan’s own trade war with the US in the 1980s for guidance on the current situation
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AP
US demands level playing field in China, but can Beijing rein in state subsidies to end trade war?
- United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer has been a long-term critic of advantages given to domestic companies that make it difficult for foreign firms
- China has long been accused of favouring domestic companies, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage at home and abroad
