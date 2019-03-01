Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers at Foxconn's Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou
China Economy

Foxconn, a tale of slashed salaries, disappearing benefits and mass resignations as iPhone orders dry up

  • Workers line up on a daily basis to leave the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant in China's Henan province as overtime opportunities plunge
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in January a 5 per cent fall in fourth quarter revenue, attributed in large part to weaker demand for new iPhones in China
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 1:00pm

TOP PICKS

Workers at Foxconn's Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou
READ FULL ARTICLE
Activity in the non-manufacturing sector, which includes services and construction, also slowed, with the sector index dropping to 54.3 in February from 54.7. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China economy slows further as manufacturing sector PMI contracts for third straight month

  • February’s manufacturing index drops to 49.2 from 49.5 in January after analysts had predicted an unchanged reading
  • Composite purchasing managers’ index falls to its lowest level in two years at 52.4 from 53.2
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 11:18pm

TOP PICKS

Activity in the non-manufacturing sector, which includes services and construction, also slowed, with the sector index dropping to 54.3 in February from 54.7. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.