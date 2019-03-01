The pick up in the metric was somewhat at odds with the official manufacturing PMI released by the National Bureau Statistics on Thursday, which dropped to 49.2 from 49.5 in January, meaning that the contraction of China’s factory activity intensified last month. Photo: Reuters
China manufacturing stabilised in February, but ‘too soon to call bottom of current economic cycle’
- Results in contrast to official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, which deteriorated further in February
- Like official survey, the private index shows domestic orders rose even as overseas orders fell
Topic | China economy
The pick up in the metric was somewhat at odds with the official manufacturing PMI released by the National Bureau Statistics on Thursday, which dropped to 49.2 from 49.5 in January, meaning that the contraction of China’s factory activity intensified last month. Photo: Reuters
Workers at Foxconn's Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Foxconn, a tale of slashed salaries, disappearing benefits and mass resignations as iPhone orders dry up
- Workers line up on a daily basis to leave the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant in China's Henan province as overtime opportunities plunge
- Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in January a 5 per cent fall in fourth quarter revenue, attributed in large part to weaker demand for new iPhones in China
Topic | China economy
Workers at Foxconn's Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou