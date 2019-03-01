Starting from April, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought more than HK$100 billion (US$12.7 billion) to defend the pegged rate of HK$7.85 to US$1. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong needs to keep an eye on US-China trade war yuan currency deal, analysts say
- The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged to the US dollar since 1983
- The United States have demanded China maintains the stability of the yuan as part of ongoing negotiations to end the trade war
Shenzhen’s gross domestic product last year grew by 7.6 per cent to 2.42 trillion yuan (US$361.24 billion), or HK$2.87 trillion based on the 2018 official exchange rate from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong economy surpassed by neighbour Shenzhen for first time in 2018 as China’s hi-tech hub soars
- Finance chief Paul Chan Mo-po confirmed during Wednesday’s budget economic growth in Hong Kong rose by just 3 per cent to HK$2.85 trillion last year
- Shenzhen’s gross domestic product grew by 7.6 per cent to 2.42 trillion yuan or HK$2.87 trillion based on last year’s official exchange rate
