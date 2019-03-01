Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bumble Bee Seafoods has been paying a 10 per cent tariff on tuna loins imported from China. Photo: Handout
China Economy

US-China trade war was supposed to save American industry, but it is forcing companies to look overseas

  • Bumble Bee Seafoods, Cap America and Char-Broil among those considering their options, with manufacturers potentially needing to cut jobs to deal with tariffs
  • US President Donald Trump has halted the planned tariff increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, but negotiations are ongoing over a long-term deal
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 9:32pm

TOP PICKS

Bumble Bee Seafoods has been paying a 10 per cent tariff on tuna loins imported from China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
If a deal is to be reached, its enforcement is likely to be “painful”, experts said, given the lack of transparency of the Chinese economy, and Beijing’s history of not following through on previous pledges. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

‘Painful’ enforcement ahead for China if trade war deal is reached with US insisting on unilateral terms

  • China is said to favour a traditional trade arbitration system, in the style of those used at the World Trade Organisation
  • The US reportedly wants a unilateral snapback system, which would allow it to periodically review whether China is upholding its side of any deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 9:23am

TOP PICKS

If a deal is to be reached, its enforcement is likely to be “painful”, experts said, given the lack of transparency of the Chinese economy, and Beijing’s history of not following through on previous pledges. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.