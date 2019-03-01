Bumble Bee Seafoods has been paying a 10 per cent tariff on tuna loins imported from China. Photo: Handout
US-China trade war was supposed to save American industry, but it is forcing companies to look overseas
- Bumble Bee Seafoods, Cap America and Char-Broil among those considering their options, with manufacturers potentially needing to cut jobs to deal with tariffs
- US President Donald Trump has halted the planned tariff increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, but negotiations are ongoing over a long-term deal
Topic | China economy
If a deal is to be reached, its enforcement is likely to be “painful”, experts said, given the lack of transparency of the Chinese economy, and Beijing’s history of not following through on previous pledges. Photo: Reuters
‘Painful’ enforcement ahead for China if trade war deal is reached with US insisting on unilateral terms
- China is said to favour a traditional trade arbitration system, in the style of those used at the World Trade Organisation
- The US reportedly wants a unilateral snapback system, which would allow it to periodically review whether China is upholding its side of any deal
Topic | US-China trade war
