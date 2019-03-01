Workers take nap in a job agency near Zhengzhou Foxconn, Henan province. Photo: Cissy Zhou
iPhones cost US$800, I was offered a job at Foxconn to assemble them for US$1.7 per hour, 40 hours per week
- A South China Morning Post reporter’s experience visiting Foxconn’s huge facility in Zhengzhou, in China’s Henan province
- Foxconn desperate for new hires as weak iPhone demand has led to less overtime, prompting workers to quit
Topic | China economy
Workers take nap in a job agency near Zhengzhou Foxconn, Henan province. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Workers at Foxconn's Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Foxconn, a tale of slashed salaries, disappearing benefits and mass resignations as iPhone orders dry up
- Workers line up on a daily basis to leave the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant in China's Henan province as overtime opportunities plunge
- Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in January a 5 per cent fall in fourth quarter revenue, attributed in large part to weaker demand for new iPhones in China
Topic | China economy
Workers at Foxconn's Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou