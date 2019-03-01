Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers take nap in a job agency near Zhengzhou Foxconn, Henan province. Photo: Cissy Zhou
China Economy

iPhones cost US$800, I was offered a job at Foxconn to assemble them for US$1.7 per hour, 40 hours per week

  • A South China Morning Post reporter’s experience visiting Foxconn’s huge facility in Zhengzhou, in China’s Henan province
  • Foxconn desperate for new hires as weak iPhone demand has led to less overtime, prompting workers to quit
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 11:54pm

TOP PICKS

Workers take nap in a job agency near Zhengzhou Foxconn, Henan province. Photo: Cissy Zhou
READ FULL ARTICLE
Workers at Foxconn's Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou
China Economy

Foxconn, a tale of slashed salaries, disappearing benefits and mass resignations as iPhone orders dry up

  • Workers line up on a daily basis to leave the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant in China's Henan province as overtime opportunities plunge
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in January a 5 per cent fall in fourth quarter revenue, attributed in large part to weaker demand for new iPhones in China
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 11:31pm

TOP PICKS

Workers at Foxconn's Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.