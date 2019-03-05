Channels

The global LED display market is a high growth area for manufacturers, and according to research firm Futureforce Consulting, the sales of LED displays hit US$5.3 billion in 2017, with US$1 billion of that in North and South America.
China Economy

Chinese firm still keen on US electronics market after avoiding prosecution in LED display patent case

  • Sansi Electronic Engineering named in a patent infringement complaint by Ultravision Technologies regarding modular LED display panels and components
  • Ultravision terminated the investigation after entering into a confidential agreement with Sansi, according to the US International Trade Commission
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 7:03am


Bumble Bee Seafoods has been paying a 10 per cent tariff on tuna loins imported from China. Photo: Handout
China Economy

The US-China trade war was supposed to save American industry, but it is forcing companies to look overseas

  • Bumble Bee Seafoods, Cap America and Char-Broil among those considering their options, with manufacturers potentially needing to cut jobs to deal with tariffs
  • US President Donald Trump has halted the planned tariff increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, but negotiations are ongoing over a long-term deal
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 4:05am


