US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told US Congress last week that no deal was close and insisted that the United States would not agree to a deal that did not enforce structural changes in the Chinese economy. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war deal confusion leaves American companies demanding clarity over mixed messaging
- Speakers at the Asia-Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce Business Summit said the uncertainty caused by the tariff war is damaging business
- At the crux of the uncertainty is how the trade war will be resolved, with speakers complaining over the mixed messaging coming from the US government
Bumble Bee Seafoods has been paying a 10 per cent tariff on tuna loins imported from China. Photo: Handout
The US-China trade war was supposed to save American industry, but it is forcing companies to look overseas
- Bumble Bee Seafoods, Cap America and Char-Broil among those considering their options, with manufacturers potentially needing to cut jobs to deal with tariffs
- US President Donald Trump has halted the planned tariff increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, but negotiations are ongoing over a long-term deal
