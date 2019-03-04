Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told US Congress last week that no deal was close and insisted that the United States would not agree to a deal that did not enforce structural changes in the Chinese economy. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US-China trade war deal confusion leaves American companies demanding clarity over mixed messaging

  • Speakers at the Asia-Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce Business Summit said the uncertainty caused by the tariff war is damaging business
  • At the crux of the uncertainty is how the trade war will be resolved, with speakers complaining over the mixed messaging coming from the US government
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Chad Bray  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 11:31pm

TOP PICKS

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told US Congress last week that no deal was close and insisted that the United States would not agree to a deal that did not enforce structural changes in the Chinese economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bumble Bee Seafoods has been paying a 10 per cent tariff on tuna loins imported from China. Photo: Handout
China Economy

The US-China trade war was supposed to save American industry, but it is forcing companies to look overseas

  • Bumble Bee Seafoods, Cap America and Char-Broil among those considering their options, with manufacturers potentially needing to cut jobs to deal with tariffs
  • US President Donald Trump has halted the planned tariff increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, but negotiations are ongoing over a long-term deal
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 4:05am

TOP PICKS

Bumble Bee Seafoods has been paying a 10 per cent tariff on tuna loins imported from China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.