The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has forecast China’s economy will grow about 3.5 per cent in 2029. Photo: AP
China growth to slow to 2 per cent over next decade as structural issues take hold, research firm says
- Domestic structural issues are a bigger factor in the slowdown than US-China trade war, according to Capital Economics
- Economists expect the current cyclical slowdown to bottom out in mid-2019, but rebound could be small
Topic | China economy
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has forecast China’s economy will grow about 3.5 per cent in 2029. Photo: AP
The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA
China ‘exaggerated’ GDP data by 2 percentage points for at least nine years, new study says
- Mainland has overestimated its nominal and real growth rates by about 2 full percentage points on average between 2008 to 2016
- Calculations suggest that the current nominal size of the economy is about 18 per cent lower than the official level of US$13.4 trillion at the end of 2018
Topic | China economy
The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA