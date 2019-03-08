Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has forecast China’s economy will grow about 3.5 per cent in 2029. Photo: AP
China Economy

China growth to slow to 2 per cent over next decade as structural issues take hold, research firm says

  • Domestic structural issues are a bigger factor in the slowdown than US-China trade war, according to Capital Economics
  • Economists expect the current cyclical slowdown to bottom out in mid-2019, but rebound could be small
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: Friday, 8 Mar, 2019 10:03am

TOP PICKS

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has forecast China’s economy will grow about 3.5 per cent in 2029. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China ‘exaggerated’ GDP data by 2 percentage points for at least nine years, new study says

  • Mainland has overestimated its nominal and real growth rates by about 2 full percentage points on average between 2008 to 2016
  • Calculations suggest that the current nominal size of the economy is about 18 per cent lower than the official level of US$13.4 trillion at the end of 2018
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 10:58pm

TOP PICKS

The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.