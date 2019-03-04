Channels

With increasing headwinds buffeting the Chinese economy, some 3,000 of China’s most powerful officials and political elite will gather in Beijing to confront the dilemma between supporting near-term growth and undertaking the economic restructuring necessary to complete the shift to sustained, domestic demand-led growth. Illustration: Kuen Lau
China Economy

China’s ‘two sessions’: an economic watershed or just more of the same?

  • Future of the economy to be prime topic at meetings of the National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference
  • Some 3,000 of China’s most powerful officials and political elite will gather in Beijing over the next two weeks amid the backdrop of the US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan  

John Carter  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 9:32pm

If a deal is to be reached, its enforcement is likely to be “painful”, experts said, given the lack of transparency of the Chinese economy, and Beijing’s history of not following through on previous pledges. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

‘Painful’ enforcement ahead for China if trade war deal is reached with US insisting on unilateral terms

  • China is said to favour a traditional trade arbitration system, in the style of those used at the World Trade Organisation
  • The US reportedly wants a unilateral snapback system, which would allow it to periodically review whether China is upholding its side of any deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 9:23am

