SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The target for expansion of gross domestic product, released Tuesday morning in Premier Li Keqiang’s annual report to the National People’s Congress, was set for 2019 at a range of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Photo: AP
China Economy

China lowers 2019 GDP growth target to 6-6.5 per cent range

  • Premier Li says government to cut value-added tax rate for business
  • Government will also cut pension contribution rate for businesses
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 9:15am

The second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. PHOTO: Xinhua
Politics

LIVE: China slashes taxes and defence budget growth

  • Value-added taxes cut more than expected – 3 percentage points for manufacturers and 1 percentage point for transport and construction firms
  • Defence budget growth slashed from 8.1pc to 7.5pc
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Teddy Ng  

Jane Cai  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 10:10am

