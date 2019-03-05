Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang appears on a screen as he speaks during the opening of the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China raises 2019 budget deficit target on promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending to stem slowdown

  • Deficit target raised to 2.8 per cent of gross domestic product from 2.6 per cent in 2018, providing more fiscal leeway for government spending
  • Business and personal taxes cut by 1.3 trillion yuan (US$194 billion), more than the 1.1 trillion yuan in last year’s cuts, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 10:31am

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang appears on a screen as he speaks during the opening of the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA
The target for expansion of gross domestic product, released Tuesday morning in Premier Li Keqiang’s annual report to the National People’s Congress, was set for 2019 at a range of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Photo: AP
China Economy

China lowers 2019 GDP growth target to 6-6.5 per cent range

  • Premier Li says government to cut value-added tax rate for business
  • Government will also cut pension contribution rate for businesses
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 9:15am

The target for expansion of gross domestic product, released Tuesday morning in Premier Li Keqiang’s annual report to the National People’s Congress, was set for 2019 at a range of 6 to 6.5 per cent. Photo: AP
